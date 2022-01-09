Four SC judges tested Covid positive; Over 150 staff quarantined

New Delhi: At least four judges of the Supreme Court have tested positive for COVID-19, after which more than 150 staff members were also either tested positive or quarantined. Out of a total workforce of 32 judges, four are infected, and the positivity rate in the court stands at 12.5%.

According to Supreme Court sources, a judge who had fever had attended a farewell party of Justice R Subhash Reddy on Tuesday, and his test results came positive. Two other judges too had tested positive on Thursday.

Also read: Google honours India’s first Muslim woman teacher and feminist icon on 191st Birth anniversary with a doodle

On Thursday, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana and four other senior judges held a meeting on the ongoing pandemic situation. ‘Unfortunately, again the problem has started and we are also conscious of this…. It seems, we may not be able to hear cases through physical mode for the next four to six weeks’, the CJI had said. The Supreme Court then switched to virtual hearings for two weeks as India witnessed a surge in coronavirus cases, believed to be driven by the Omicron variant. According to a circular issued by the administration, with effect from January 7, the benches have been asked to sit at their residential offices.