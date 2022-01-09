IVF Revolution in cattle! First IVF Punganur calf born in Maharashtra

The Punganur breed is one of the world’s shortest cattle breeds, with less than 500 cows. On Saturday, first IVF calf of the Punganur breed was born in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar, bringing joy to the breed and the Animal Husbandry Department in the year 2022.

‘India’s first IVF calf of Punganur cattle was born at Ahmednagar in Maharashtra’, the Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying (DAHD) said.

The DAHD, which is part of the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying, is working on a project that has the potential to improve national dairy output while also protecting indigenous cattle.

Over the last many decades, India has suffered a reduction in indigenous cattle for a variety of causes. To save the indigenous, rare bovines, the Department of Animal Husbandry is now encouraging the use of IVF in cattle. Similar attempts have been made by the DAHD for the Banni, Tharpakar, and Ongole breeds as well.

In October, India’s first Banni buffalo IVF calf was born in Gujarat’s Somnath district, while Suratgarh, Rajasthan, saw the birth of the first Tharpakar female calf conceived by IVF technique.