Kangana Ranaut puts pastry back after posing to eat; Gets trolled after video goes viral

A video of National Award-winning actress Kangana Ranaut, in which she was seen posing with a piece of cake close to her mouth before placing it back on the tray with the other pieces, has gone viral on social media and has led to wide-spread criticism from netizens.

In the clip shared on Instagram, Kangana, who is at a restaurant, is seen posing for pictures. In the video, a waiter holds a tray in his hands that has some pieces of cake. Kangana takes a piece in her hand and brings it close to her mouth. She opens her mouth and makes a funny face. She poses with the lip-smacking dessert and puts the piece back in the tray.

Soon after the video was posted, a number of people took to the comment section and lashed out at the actress for not keeping basic hygiene, especially during this pandemic time. One of the users wrote in the comment section: ‘Please don’t put that in the tray for others to eat’. Another user commented, ‘Brilliant. She contaminated it by touching it and breathing on it, and now someone else will eat it. Gross’. Another one noted- ‘Dis wanna be celebs are getting Disgusting day by day… hw can she keep dat pastry back on plate which she kept for such a long time near her open mouth…nd she does dis stupid acts during such pandemic situations’.

Meanwhile on the work front, Kangana will soon be seen in the films Dhaakad, Tejas, and Emergency. The actress also has some more projects lined up, including Tiku Weds Sheru, which is her production venture, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui.