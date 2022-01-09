Kazakhstan continues anti-terrorist operation amid unrest; Over 5000 detained

Kazakh protesters have been demonstrating against the rise in gas prices this week. Although the government assured protesters that prices would be lowered, there were violent fights with police during the protest. In accordance with reports from Sputnik, over 5,000 individuals were detained in Kazakhstan as a result of the unrest. This included widespread looting, burning, the murder of law enforcement officials, and at least one confirmed police officer beheading.

The anti-terrorist operations continue all over the country. The country will be in a state of emergency until January 19 due to the deteriorating situation, according to Sputnik. Damages have been estimated at more than $200 million.

Tokayev appeals for help:

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev requested the help of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO), which sent peacekeepers to Kazakhstan to protect infrastructure facilities while Kazakh law enforcement agencies attempted to control the situation. On Friday, Tokayev announced that the administration had reached an agreement with non-violent demonstrators on pressing social and economic issues and would announce concrete measures on Tuesday.

According to TASS, Tokayev also said that the war against extremists has to end and that those who refuse to give up will perish. According to him, 20,000 militants participated in the clashes in Almaty. In addition, he noted that their activities have demonstrated a clear plan for attacking military, administrative, and social offices virtually everywhere. Additionally, they have displayed seamless coordination, great fighting skills, and savage acts of violence.

The president calls for a peaceful resolution:

As reported by the President, the attacks were perpetrated by specialists who misled the public through the dissemination of false information. The National Security Committee and the Prosecutor General’s Office are investigating the incident, according to TASS, and the government will not deal with terrorists. As part of the President’s remarks, the President said there have been appeals from around the world for the parties to discuss a peaceful resolution.