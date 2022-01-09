Mahesh Babu’s brother actor-producer Ramesh Babu passes away

Hyderabad: Actor Mahesh Babu’s elder brother, actor-producer Ramesh Babu (56) passed away on late Saturday due to a prolonged illness, GMB Entertainment confirmed on Twitter. After the family shared the news of his death on social media, several celebrities, including members of the Telugu film industry offered their condolences.

An Official Press Statement from the Ghattamaneni Family over the untimely demise of Shri. Ghattamaneni Ramesh Babu garu !#RIPRameshBabu ? pic.twitter.com/WCDL1TfL16 — GMB Entertainment (@GMBents) January 8, 2022

Ramesh Babu was an actor known for films such as Bazaar Rowdy, Mugguru Kodukulu and others. After his retirement from acting in 1997, he became a producer. He had been battling liver-related ailments for a long time but his death was sudden. The news of his death was confirmed on Twitter by GMB Entertainment, the production company owned by the family. ‘An official press statement from the Ghattamaneni family over the untimely demise of Shri Ghattamaneni Ramesh Babu garu’, the tweet read.

Ramesh Babu’s death was mourned by several members of the film industry. Actor Chiranjeevi tweeted, ‘My heartfelt condolences to Shri Krishna garu, @urstrulyMahesh and all the family members. May the Almighty give strength to the family to cope with the tragic loss’. Actor Sai Dharam Tej tweeted, ‘Saddened to know about the untimely passing on of Shri. #GhattamaneniRameshBabu garu’. Several others from the industry, including actor Varun Tej, Anil Ravipudi, Ramesh Varma, Gopichand Malineni, and Nithin also offered their condolences to Ramesh Babu’s family.

Shocked and deeply saddened by the demise of Shri.G.Ramesh babu. My heartfelt condolences to Shri.Krishna garu ,@urstrulyMahesh and all the family members. May the Almighty give strength to the family to cope with the tragic loss. — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) January 9, 2022

Mahesh Babu had tested positive for Covid-19 recently and is currently in isolation at home. It is unclear whether he would be able to do the final rites of his brother.