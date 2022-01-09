‘Precaution’ vaccine doses begin in India on Monday: Eligibility, gap and how to Register…

The Indian government recently announced ‘precaution doses’ of Covid-19 vaccines for people over 60 with medical conditions. Even as the highly transmissible Omicron variant pushes the country’s Covid figures higher, booster shots will be given. Health officials say eligible people can walk-in and get registered for the precaution doses as well as make an appointment. However, who is eligible for the precaution dose, and what is the full procedure for getting the booster shot?

Are You Eligible?

A precaution dose is only available to healthcare workers, frontline workers, and people over 60 with comorbidities. You are only eligible for the ‘precaution’ shot if you have certain co-morbidities.

How long must pass between the second and third dose?

Three months after the date of the second dose, or 39 weeks after the date of the third dose, individuals will be eligible for the third dose.

You cannot mix shots:

The precautionary dose of COVID-19 will be the same as previously administered doses. The government has stated that vaccines will not be mixed at this time. Therefore, if you have already received two doses of Covishield, you will also receive Covishield for your precaution dose. The same goes for Covaxin.

Comorbid Conditions:

Heart disease, diabetes, kidney disease, stem cell transplant recipients, cirrhosis, cancer, sickle cell disease, and other conditions are co-morbidities.

Procedure for registering for a precautionary dose:

Senior citizens aged 60 or older with comorbidities will be able to receive the precaution dose through their Co-WIN account.

Beneficiaries may register in advance, on-site, or through the Co-WIN Facilitated Cohort Registration process.

Eligibility will be determined by the date of administration of the 2nd dose, as recorded in Co-WIN.

Aadhaar is preferred for verification.

Other IDs approved by the MoHFW include:

EPIC

Passport

Driving license

PAN Card

Smart Card issued by RGI under NPR

Pension Document with Photograph

• The Co-WIN system will send an SMS reminder when the precautionary dose is due to such recipients.

• Both online and onsite registration and appointment options are available.

• All vaccinations will be recorded in real-time via the Co-WIN Vaccinator Module on the same day.

Why is a booster shot necessary?

Booster shots enhance protection against COVID-19. Although the first two doses are effective at preventing the development of severe disease, they may become less effective with time, especially in seniors and those with comorbid conditions. On the other hand, new variants may increase the risk of reinfection. Thus, these booster shots will be essential for maintaining immune protection by boosting antibodies that are beneficial in preventing serious complications.