Skoda to launch its ‘Kodiaq facelift SUV’ in India: Know the features and price

Mumbai: Czech automobile manufacturer, Skoda will launch its new facelift SUV ‘Kodiaq’ in India on Monday. The SUV was pulled out of the Indian market two years ago due to BS6 problem. Kodiaq will be Skoda’s first launch in India this year.

The updated SUV is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. It will generate maximum output of 190 hp and 320 Nm of peak torque. The engine is likely to come mated to a 7-speed DCT gearbox. The Kodiaq SUV will have Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) system.

It also features 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with inbuilt navigation and wireless connectivity, 10.25-inch digital driver display, a panoramic sunroof, 12-speaker Canton sound system, ambient lighting, revised grille, new LED Daytime Running Lamp signatures and new bumpers .

Skoda will offer the Kodiaq SUV with as many as five drive models- Eco, Normal, Sports, Snow and Individual. Safety features include nine airbags, ESC, MCB, AFS, ABS, ASR among others.

Skoda Kodiaq SUV is likely priced at Rs 35 lakh (ex-showroom).