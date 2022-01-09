State government imposes new Covid-19 restrictions

Agartala: Tripura government on Sunday announced a new Covid-19 restrictions due to surge in Covid-19 cases. A night curfew has been imposed from 9 pm to 5 am from January 10 to January 20.

According to the new guidelines issued, cinema halls, sports complexes and stadia, entertainment parks, bars have been allowed to open with 50% capacity while gyms and swimming pools have been allowed to operate at 1/3 capacity. No public meetings in open spaces are allowed.

Also Read: India Meteorological Department predicts heavy rainfall, hailstorms in these states

All shops and commercial establishments including shopping malls, complexes, beauty parlours, barber shops may remain open only from 6 am to 8:30 pm while medicine shops, however, shall remain open at all times. Restaurants and dhabas will be allowed to operate up to 8:30 pm with 50% capacity.

State government banned all fair, Saras Mela and exhibition. Tirthamukh Mela may be organized by strictly adhering to Covid-appropriate behaviour.100 people will be allowed in weddings and 20 in funerals.