This Indian player listed top in Brad Hogg’s best bowlers list of 2021

Former Australian leg-spinner Brad Hogg has named senior Indian off-spinner R Ashwin as his best bowler of 2021 in men’s international cricket.

While speaking in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel, Hogg stated that while England skipper Joe Root was his best batter in 2021, Ashwin was the pick of the lot in the bowling department. ‘Spin to win, he’s the number 1’, Hogg said. ‘Shaheed Afridi and Hasan Ali, 47 and 41 wickets for them (respectively). They have been carrying Pakistan in the bowling department, so you can’t beat those 2’, he added.

Also read: Google honours India’s first Muslim woman teacher and feminist icon on 191st Birth anniversary with a doodle

Off spinner from Tamil Nadu, Ravichandran Ashwin, was the most prolific Indian bowler across formats in the year 2021. He picked up 63 wickets in 14 matches, at a stunning average of 15.93. Second in the list is pacer Jasprit Bumrah, claiming 37 wickets in 14 games at an average of 24.08, followed by Mohammed Siraj, with 32 wickets in 11 matches at 30.25.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut puts pastry back after posing to eat; Gets trolled after video goes viral

R Ashwin also scalped a few records in the year. During the two-match New Zealand Test series at home, he surpassed Harbhajan Singh to become the nation’s third-highest wicket-taker in the format.