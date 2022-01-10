‘Anti-Modi’ car found in Kerala with slogans, driver flees

On Sunday, a car with ‘anti-Narendra Modi’ slogans scrawled on it was found in Kerala’s state capital Thiruvananthapuram. The white-colored four-wheeler has a registration number from Uttar Pradesh. The car was found in Thiruvananthapuram’s Pattom area, but the driver fled when the slogans were spotted. Later, a bomb squad inspected the site where the car was located.

Along with criticizing the Prime Minister, the car also boasted slogans criticizing Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. Some of the slogans read: ‘750 Plus Farmers Kill by Modi G’, ‘Modi did Pulwama and Godra’, ‘Mod is not a gentleman’, ‘RSS is a terrorist group’, ‘Four people killed by Yogi in Lakhimpur.’

This development comes just over 24 hours after the election schedule for Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa was announced by the Election Commission. Elections will take place in Uttar Pradesh in seven phases from February 10 to March 7 for 403 assembly seats. A blockade by protesters in Punjab’s Ferozepur recently resulted in PM Narendra Modi’s convoy getting stuck on a flyover.