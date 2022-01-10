Police arrest seven people in sex racket involving ‘partner swapping’ in Kerala

Kerala police arrested seven people who were allegedly involved in exchange of partners in a sex racket. The arrests happened on Sunday night. More than 1,000 couples were suspected of being involved. The arrests were made after a woman filed a complaint with the Karukachal police about her husband who forced her to have a sexual relationship with other men. Similar incidents have also been reported in Kayamkulam.

The group used social networking sites to spread its message across the state, according to police. Initially, members joined Telegram and Messenger groups. From there, they were able to connect with each other. ‘We have arrested the husband of the woman who complained. There is a big group behind this and we are trying to find more people in connection with the case’, said R Sreekumar, Changancherry DySP.

The accused are from the districts of Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Ernakulam. The police confirmed that a number of people from across the state and members of elite circles are involved in the racket. At least 25 people are now under police observation, and more arrests are likely in the coming days. More than 1,000 members are suspected to belong to the social media groups of the racket.