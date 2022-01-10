Australian Open Tennis : Qualifiers; India’s Prajnesh Gunneswaran enter second round

Sydney: In tennis, India’s Prajnesh Gunneswaran entered the second round of Australian Open Qualifiers on Monday at court number six of the Melbourne Park. Prajnesh Gunneswaran ranked 221, defeated 119th ranked Daniel Elahi Galan of Columbia by ‘6-4, 6-4’ in one hour and 13 minutes.

He will next face the winner of the match between Germany’s Maximilian Marterer and Croatia’s Nino Serdarusic.

India’s Ramkumar Ramanathan and Yuki Bhambri will open their respective campaigns in men’s singles qualifiers on Tuesday.