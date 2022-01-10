Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar tests Covid-19 positive

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday tested Covid-19 positive. Nitish Kumar is under home isolation on doctor`s advice. BJP national president JP Nadda and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai have also tested Covid-19 positive on Monday.

Earlier on January 4, the Bihar government imposed a statewide night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am from January 6 to 21. The government also ordered to close pre-school and 1 to 8 classes in the state. Schools of classes 9-12 will function on 50% capacity.

Religious places will remain closed. Malls, cinemas, clubs, swimming pools, stadiums, gyms, parks will also remain close till January 21.