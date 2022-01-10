Fire breaks out at Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh

Officials and witnesses reported that a fire broke out at a Rohingya refugee camp in southeastern Bangladesh on Sunday, destroying hundreds of homes, though there were no immediate reports of casualties.

The fire broke out in Camp 16 in Cox’s Bazar, a border district where more than a million Rohingya refugees live, most of whom have fled a military-led crackdown in Myanmar.

Last Sunday, a fire ripped into a COVID-19 treatment centre for refugees at another refugee camp in the district. No injuries or fatalities were reported.

Last March, a horrific fire raged through Cox’s Bazar, the world’s largest refugee settlement, killing at least 15 people and destroying over 10,000 shanties.