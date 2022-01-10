Rahul Gandhi’s secret foreign trip remains a mystery during the attack on the Red Fort and Delhi riots: BJP

Amid a crucial political juncture in India, the BJP says Rahul Gandhi is on a foreign tour. Sambit Patra, a BJP spokesperson, alleged that Rahul Gandhi was not in India when anti-government forces attacked the central government three times. He tweeted the claims with three key points.

In 2020, Rahul Gandhi was on a secret trip when the Delhi riots erupted. Rahul was not present in the country in 2021 when protests against agricultural laws led to an attack on the Red Fort. Now, a week before the Prime Minister’s security breach, Rahul has left the country on a secret trip, Sambit Patra tweeted.

Rahul was not in India when the three incidents involving the Delhi clashes, the Red Fort attack, and the security breach targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi occurred. He also claimed that the move was part of a secret experiment conducted by Congress.