Schools for class 1 to 9 to remain closed in Puducherry amid Covid surge

Puducherry: The Puducherry government has informed that all physical classes for students of classes 1-9 to remain closed in the Union Territory, in wake of the sudden surge in COVID-19 cases . This was announced on Sunday. According to the government, the online mode of the study will continue in the UT.

Earlier this week, the government imposed additional restrictions on malls and markets and allowed them to operate with not more than 50% capacity. As per the Puducherry government order, intra and inter-district public transport, cinemas, gyms, salons, parlours, auditoriums will also operate at 50% seating. These restrictions will be effective till January 31, 2022.