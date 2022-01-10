Season pass rates for Expo 2020 Dubai reduced

Dubai: The Expo 2020 Dubai has announced a ‘Season Pass Finale’. The new pass priced at 195 UAE dirhams, will grant holders unlimited entries for the last three months. The pass is valid for entries to Expo 2020 Dubai till March 31, 2022.

It also offers 10 ‘Smart Queue Bookings’ per day for participating pavilions and attractions. Visitors aged between 18 and 59 years can avail themselves of this pass which, was earlier priced at Dh495.

Weekday tickets are also available for Dh 45 and are valid for entries Monday to Friday.The event has recorded nearly 9 million visits in its first three months.