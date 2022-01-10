Train hits crashed plane in California

On Sunday, police in Los Angeles, California, pulled the pilot from a crashed Cessna. Seconds later, a passing train hit the aircraft sending debris flying all over

According to local media, a dramatic video shows several officers rescuing the pilot from the crashed Cessna , which crashed shortly after take off in the Pacoima neighbourhood. When a passing train destroys the plane, the officers and pilot are only a few feet away from the tracks.

‘The plane failed to take off and landed on the train tracks at a busy intersection,’ explained Luis Jimenez, the 21-year-old music composer who shot the video. ‘Police officers saved the pilot seconds before impact, and a piece of debris almost hit me.”

According to local media, the pilot was treated for cuts and bruises and is in stable condition. According to local media, no one on the train was hurt.

The Los Angeles Police Department posted bodycam footage of officers pulling the bleeding pilot from the plane on Twitter.

The department praised its officers in a tweet, saying they had “displayed heroism and quick action by saving the life of a pilot who made an emergency landing on the rail tracks.”