Two terrorists gunned down in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: Security forces gunned down two terrorists affiliated with the Al-Badar in an encounter in Hasanpora village in Kulgam district, Jammu and Kashmir on Monday early morning. After getting specific information about the presence of terrorists, a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Indian Army conducted a cordon and search operation. As the search team cordoned the suspected spot, an exchange of fire began which triggered an encounter.

The security forces have also recovered huge arms and ammunition, including 2 M4 American made rifles and 2AK 56 and 2AK 47 rifles.

Also Read; Philippines records all-time high Covid-19 cases, prepares more hospital beds

This is the 7th encounter of January 2022. Earlier in 6 encounters security forces have managed to kill 11 terrorists including 6 Pakistani nationals.