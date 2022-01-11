Anand Mahindra retweets pic of Indian road with 70 continuous hairpin bends

The chairman of the Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra, tweeted a photo of a magnificent road in Tamil Nadu with 70 hairpin curves. He also acknowledged his admiration for the intricate construction. The industrialist said that we know so little about India after sharing a snapshot of Kolli hills road with several bends.

Erik Solheim, a diplomat and former minister in the Norwegian government, posted the photo first. ‘Erik you keep showing me how little I know about my own country! This is just phenomenal. I want to find out who built this road’, Mahindra wrote.

Many people remarked on how he subtly advertises his automobile major on his timeline by writing that he would only travel such a road in his company vehicle, Thar. People also shared beautiful scenery from the Kolli hills region in response to the tweet, which has received over 27,000 likes. People commented on how India is so large and diversified that people are continuously astounded by the country’s fascinating attractions.

Dear Sir , it’s every bikers dream ride. Uphill you find this beautiful falls. Aagayagangai ( Aakashganga ) of south. #KolliHills #tamilnadu pic.twitter.com/ozlzn5u5HG — Sasikumar Muthu (@msasi2k) January 9, 2022

While the majority of individuals praised the design of the road, others complained that the numerous twists made driving difficult for motorists.