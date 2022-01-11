Ayushmann Khurrana buys apartment in Mumbai for Rs 19 crore: Reports

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has scaled up the Bollywood success ladder with his performances and choices of films. While the actor has been on a roll professionally, he has some big news on the personal front as well. Ayushmann allegedly paid Rs 19 crore for a brand new residence in Mumbai. His new residence has four parking spaces. According to reports, the actor would be moving to his new home with his wife Tahira Kashyap and children.

Ayushmann paid a stamp duty of Rs 96.50 lakh and the deed of the flat was recorded on November 29, 2021. It is said to cover a total area of 4,027 square feet. Apart from Ayushmann, newlyweds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal from Bollywood also moved into the neighbourhood of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli in the same building. Arjun Kapoor, too, spent Rs 20 crore for an apartment to be closer to his ladylove Malaika Arora.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann was most recently seen in Abhishek Kapoor’s ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’, in which he co-starred with Vaani Kapoor. The picture was well-received by both reviewers and the general public. He will be next seen in Anubhav Sinha’s ‘Anek’ which also stars Vikas Sharma and Shefali Ganguly.