Covid: Makar Sankranti ritual bath banned in Haridwar

The Haridwar district administration has banned the Makar Sankranti ritual bath, due to the recent spike in Covid-19 cases across the country. The order prohibiting pilgrims from other states from entering Haridwar for the Makar Sankranti bath, which falls on January 14, was issued by Haridwar district magistrate Vinay Shankar Pandey.

Local devotees will also not be allowed to take sacred bath at Ganga ghat of Har-Ki-Pauri on Makar Sankranti. ‘Taking into account safety of pilgrims as well as local people, recent surge in Covid-19 cases in Uttarakhand and whole country administration has decided to not to allow Makar Sankranti bath this year. In no condition devotees will be allowed at Ganga ghats and pilgrims from other states will be stopped at border check post,’ said district magistrate Vinay Shankar Pandey.