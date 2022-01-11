Goa polls 2022: Former BJP minister Michael Lobo, wife join Congress

Panaji: Former BJP leader Michael Lobo joined Congress on Tuesday, a day after resigning from the Goa cabinet and quitting Bharatiya Janata party. Lobo, along with his wife Delilah who is seeking ticket from Siolim constituency in the next month’s Assembly elections, joined Congress in the presence of the party’s Goa in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao and Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat.

Mr Lobo, former MLA from Calangute, was Minister for Port in the Pramod Sawant-led Goa government. Lobo, who was with the BJP for over a decade, claimed that Congress will win more than 22 seats in Goa. He claimed to have opposed to several decisions taken by the BJP-led state government and had aired his views in public.

Also read: Huge setback to BJP ahead of polls; Top UP minister Swami Prasad Maurya quits BJP; joins SP

Goa assembly polls are scheduled to be held on February 14. The counting of votes in the state will take place on March 10.