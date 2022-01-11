Handloom weaver from Telangana weaves saree that fits in a match box

Hyderabad: A handloom weaver from Telangana displayed hs exceptional talent by weaving a saree, which fits into a match box. This saree woven by Nalla Vijay of Rajanna Sircilla district, was on Tuesday displayed before Telangana Ministers KT Rama Rao, P Sabitha Indrareddy, V Srinivas Goud and Errabelli Dayakar Rao.

According to an official release, Nalla Vijay gifted the saree to Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy. Sharing details of the efforts that have gone into weaving the saree, he said that it takes about six days to weave the saree on a conventional loom but if it was weaved on a power loom, it would take two days. In terms of cost, he stated that it costs about Rs.12, 000 for a saree weaved on a conventional loom and it would cost nearly Rs.8, 000, if it was done on a machine.

Appreciating Vijay’s skills, Handlooms Minister KT Rama Rao said all support would be extended by government to his attempts in future. ‘I have always heard about the skill of weavers, who can weave a saree that can be packed in a matchbox. I am glad to witness such a saree from our own Sircilla’, minister Sabitha Indrareddy said.