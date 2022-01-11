IS kills Taliban’s local intelligence chief of Bati Kot

Abid Bashir, the head of the Islamic Emirate Intelligence Agency of Bati Kot district in the Eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar was killed by the Islamic State (IS) on Tuesday. IS terrorists attacked Bashir on Monday night while he was patrolling the district area, reported Sputnik.

So far, no party has claimed responsibility for the attack, but according to the source, the local intelligence chief was killed by IS terrorists due to a major offensive that he had launched earlier against the group in Bati Kot district. Abid Bashir was one of the Taliban’s top commanders in Nangarhar province, who had twice before escaped after the terrorist ambush.