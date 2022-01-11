‘Political animosity’: Kerala Police files FIR on SFI worker Dheeraj’s murder

Idukki: The Kerala Police have filed a First Investigation report (FIR) in connection with the murder of SFI activist Dheeraj Rajendran by allegedly a Youth Congress worker in Government Engineering College in Thodupuzha, Idukki, on Monday. The murder, which took place on the day of the college union elections, is stated to be due to ‘political animosity’.

Two others- Abhijit T Sunil, 21, of Thrissur and AS Amal of Kollam, 23, who were seriously injured, are undergoing treatment at the Idukki Medical College Hospital. Dheeraj Rajendran’s body will be cremated today at a land adjacent to the Trichambaram Pattapara public crematorium bought by the CPM recently.

Meanwhile, five more people have been taken into custody in connection with the murder. The apprehended people include a person who tried to abscond with the prime accused Nikhil Paili and four other college students. Earlier, the police had nabbed the accused Nikhil Paili as he attempted to escape on a bus to Ernakulam just hours after committing the crime. He has pleaded guilty to the crime during the preliminary questioning, but the knife used in the crime remains to be found.