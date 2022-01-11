Veteran Odia actor Mihir Das passes away

Veteran Odia actor Mihir Das passed away on Tuesday at the age of 63. He was taken to a private hospital in Cuttack a month ago after suffering a heart attack. According to reports, he was in a serious condition but was responding to treatment at that time. Das had been suffering from renal problems for a few years and had to go to the hospital for dialysis on a regular basis.

Sritam Dash, the Secretary of the Odia Cine Artists Association, confirmed the demise of the actor.

Mihir Das, a native of Baripada in the Mayurbhanj region of Odisha, made his acting debut in the Odia art film School Master. After that, he was seen in Mathura Bijay (1979). The state government honoured the veteran actor with the Best Actor award for his roles in Laxmi Pratima (1998) and Pheria Mo Suna Bhauni (2005). He later won the award for Best Comedian for Mu Tate Love Karuchhi (2007).

Mihir Das is survived by his wife, Sangita Das, and his son, Amlan Das, who is also an Odia cinema actor.