2022 Jeep Renegade unveiled: Know the features

Mumbai: Popular SUV brand Jeep has unveiled its Jeep Renegade facelift in Brazil. The SUV will be launched in the UK in February. The Renegade was the leader among compact SUVs in Brazil in 2021 and the brand has sold more than 350,000 units since 2015

The SUV is powered by a 1.3-litre Turboflex petrol engine. It will generate generate 185hp of power. It is mated with a 6-speed manual gearbox and a front-wheel-drive in its base model.

Also Read: Google launches Nest Hub 2nd Gen smart display: Know the features and price

The new SUV has a 7-inch fully digital screen and an 8.4-inch infotainment screen.