8 killed in car bomb blast

Mogadishu: Eight people were killed and several others were injured in a car bomb blast in Mogadishu, Somalia on Wednesday. The explosion damaged four cars and two autorickshaws.

No terrorist group has claimed the responsibility for the attack. But it is supsected that the Al Shabab group affiliated to Al Qaeda is behind the attack. Al Shabaab has been fighting against the government in Somalia. It regularly carries out bombings and suicide attacks in the country.