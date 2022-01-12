Breaking News: The Twitter account of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting hacked!

The Twitter Account of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting was hacked in the early morning on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. This is yet another instance of the account getting hacked. The account was later restored.

The account @Mib_india has been restored. This is for the information of all the followers. — Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (@MIB_India) January 12, 2022

While the account was hacked, the name of the account was changed to Elon Musk, and there were several tweets that said, ‘Great Job’. Another link about Bitcoin was shared, along with the following quote: ‘Love You Guys, my gift here’.

As soon as the account was restored, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting informed the public via a tweet that the account was restored. Followers of the account were notified of the restoration.