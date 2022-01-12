DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWScyberTechnologyInternationalPoliticsCrime

Breaking News: The Twitter account of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting hacked!

Jan 12, 2022, 10:34 am IST

The Twitter Account of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting was hacked in the early morning on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. This is yet another instance of the account getting hacked. The account was later restored.

While the account was hacked, the name of the account was changed to Elon Musk, and there were several tweets that said, ‘Great Job’. Another link about Bitcoin was shared, along with the following quote: ‘Love You Guys, my gift here’.

As soon as the account was restored, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting informed the public via a tweet that the account was restored. Followers of the account were notified of the restoration.

 

