Cold wave grips parts of North India; leads to fog, poor visibility

New Delhi: Cold wave gripped parts of India on Wednesday morning leading to low visibility and dense fog in isolated pockets over Rajasthan, Punjab and Southwest Uttar Pradesh. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday that fog was observed in pockets over Northwest Rajasthan, Punjab, Southwest Uttar Pradesh, east Bihar, Jharkhand and plains of Uttarakhand.

?? Visibility recorded (at 0830 hours IST of today)(in mt): Ganganagar -25; Bhatinda, Amritsar, Pantnagar, Agra, Purnea and Ranchi -50each; Churu and Jaipur -200 each; Delhi (Palam) is reporting 700m — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) January 12, 2022

‘Fog observed (at 0830 hours IST of today): Dense to very dense fog in isolated pockets over Northwest Rajasthan; Dense fog in isolated pockets over Punjab, Southwest UP, east Bihar, Jharkhand and plains of Uttarakhand and moderate fog at isolated pockets over NE Rajasthan’, the weather agency tweeted. ‘Visibility recorded (at 0830 hours IST of today)(in mt): Ganganagar -25; Bhatinda, Amritsar, Pantnagar, Agra, Purnea and Ranchi -50each; Churu and Jaipur -200 each; Delhi (Palam) is reporting 700m’, it added.