Commodity Market: Gold price remains unchanged

Mumbai: Gold prices remained unchanged in the commodity market as traders focused on US inflation data.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the gold futures were down 0.03% or Rs 15 at Rs 47,674 per 10 gram. Silver futures dipped by 0.10% or Rs 63 to Rs 61,040 per kg.

In the Kerala market, price of sovereign gold was at Rs 35,840, down by Rs 80 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 4480.

In the international market, price of spot gold was firm at $ 1,819.51 per ounce . US gold futures were up 0.1% at $1,819.80. Among other precious metals, silver shed 0.1% to $ 22.73 an ounce, platinum fell 0.4% to $ 967.43, and palladium was flat at $ 1,920.67.