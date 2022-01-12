Here are some benefits of practising Pranayama Asana regularly

There is no doubt that most of us have had a difficult time during the last two years. Due to the work-from-home culture and restricted access to gyms and exercise facilities, the pandemic forced us to make radical adjustments in our routines. The continuous fear and dread of a pandemic has made our lives extremely stressful. Nonetheless, it is critical that we do not allow our fitness to suffer as a result of all of this. Although the days may be stressful, starting the day on a healthy and cheerful note is important to maintain our defences. It is crucial to include Yoga into your daily life, and you may begin by practising simple Pranayama asana.

Pranayama is a breathing practice that takes no more than 15 minutes of your day and can be done anywhere that is clean. You must do it on an empty stomach. It is best to do it first thing in the morning. It is suggested that you begin your Pranayama with the introduction of Anulom Vilom.

If you are wondering what you’d get out of dedicating 15 minutes of your day to this asana, here’s all you need to know:

Facilitates better breathing

This asana works the lungs hard, strengthening them and allowing for better breathing. Lung problems such as pneumonia, asthma, and TB can all be tackled by Pranayama Asana.

Facilitates better sleep

Also Read: Five health benefits of eating fox nuts early in the morning

If you do Pranayama asana on a daily basis, you can guarantee a better night sleep. Pranayama, according to the European Respiratory Journal, assisted in the treatment of sleep disorders, as well as daytime sleeping, snoring, and cardiovascular risk.

Stress buster asana

With so many individuals suffering from anxiety, this is one of the most essential advantages of Pranayama asana. Daily practice of the Anulom Vilom can assist with anxiety because proper breathing supplies the brain with more oxygen.

Improvement in cognitive functions

Research published in PubMed found that both rapid and slow Pranayama improved cognitive abilities. Fast pranayama, on the other hand, has additional effects on sensory-motor function, working memory, and central neural processing.