Man dressed as Spider-Man dances on ‘Saami Saami’, Allu Sirish shares video

‘Pushpa: The Rise’, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, is performing remarkably well at the box office. The Hindi version of the film had another strong weekend with a total of 7.75 crore net, and fans are ecstatic. Pushpa’s global popularity has amazed not just fans but also superheroes, with the film grossing 326 crore at the box office. Allu Arjun’s younger brother, actor Allu Sirish, recently shared a humorous video of a man dressed as Spider-Man dancing to the film’s blockbuster song ‘Saami Saami’ on social media.

The man imitates Rashmika’s dance move from the music video. A few folks were also seen dancing along with Spider-Man while wearing Santa hats. Sharing the video, Allu Sirish wrote ‘Spiderman celebrating his success dancing to Rara Saami from Pushpa! As a fan of AA & Spidey.. Waah! Yeh India hain boss (This is India). @SpiderMan good job buddy!’

Spiderman celebrating his success dancing to "Rara Saami" from Pushpa! As a fan of AA & Spidey.. Waah! Yeh India hain boss. @SpiderMan good job buddy! pic.twitter.com/IGXdlfzsKv — Allu Sirish (@AlluSirish) January 9, 2022

Amazon Prime Video has launched the film Pushpa: The Rise. Upon its box office triumph, the film has received widespread acclaim from Bollywood celebs following its OTT release. The film’s Hindi version will begin streaming on Prime Video on January 14, which is great news for those who have been waiting for it to come out in Hindi.

The action-packed thriller, written and directed by Telugu director Sukumar, stars Allu Arjun in the eponymous role, as well as Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Fassil, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and Ajay Gosh. ‘Pushpa: The Rule’, the sequel to the film, is set to begin filming this year.