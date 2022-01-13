2.5 kgs of heroin worth Rs 12 crore seized, 2 arrested

Kolkata: The West Bengal Police’s Special Task Force (STF) seized 2.5kgs of heroin worth around Rs 12 crores from Siliguri. The STF also arrested 2 people in connection with the case.

‘Today morning based on a source information, West Bengal STF intercepted a truck on NH under NJP PS, Siliguri Police Commissionerate and recovered 2.5Kgs of Heroin from it. Two persons have been arrested. The heroin was welded into the body of the truck. The illegal drug was coming from Manipur and was en route to Bihar. A case has been started at the New Jalpaiguri Police Station of Siliguri Police Commissionerate. The investigation is proceeding’, said a statement from West Bengal STF.

The drug was concealed in the cavity of the body of the truck coming from Manipur and was being illegally smuggled to Bihar. One of the arrested person hails from Manipur and the other person hails from Jharkhand.