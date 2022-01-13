8-year-old UK girl suffers from a rare disease, but she has only one wish

Amelie Round, an 8-year-old girl from the United Kingdom, has a peculiar health ailment termed Hereditary Spastic Paraplegia. According to sources, the child is unable to walk and now has only one desire, which she wishes to fulfil alongside her sister.

Due to the condition, her lower body began to degenerate four years ago. Her lower leg veins have calcified and grown quite weak, leaving her unable to walk. The therapy for the disease is available in Missouri, America, but it would cost Rs 1 crore to heal the girl. After the procedure, the youngster will be able to walk on her own.

This young child’s present wish is to recover soon from her sickness so that she can be a bridesmaid at the wedding of her parents. Rose Moore, 37, and J Round, 39, the girl’s mother and father, are planning to remarry on their tenth wedding anniversary. They hope that their baby daughter will recover after the operation.

According to her parents, the girl grew normally for 18 months but was unable to stand on her own like her peers. This is a highly unusual illness, according to the mother, affecting only 0.005% of the population. Hereditary spastic paraplegia is a term used to describe a collection of uncommon genetic illnesses that cause leg muscle weakening and immobility. The symptoms get worse with time.

The pure form of hereditary spastic paraplegia affects around 90% of those who suffer from the condition. The bulk of their symptoms are limited to lower limb weakness, involuntary spasms, and muscular stiffness.