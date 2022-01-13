Aditi Vinayak Dravid shares pic with Rahul Dravid, says ‘Proud we’re from same family’

On Tuesday, Indian cricket team coach Rahul Dravid celebrated his birthday and the cricket community, his fans, and family members wished him a happy birthday. On this occasion, Aditi Vinayak Dravid, a prominent Marathi actress, also wished the former Indian captain as well. Aditi posted a snapshot from her childhood in which she is pictured alongside the renowned cricketer.

The actress wrote an amazing statement on her Instagram post about her love for her surname and how happy she was to be a member of the Dravid family. Aditi is the niece of Dravid, who has two sons, Samit and Anvay. She was also delighted to pay respect to one of India’s greatest hitters of all time.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, ‘Happy birthday @rahuldravidofficial I am so proud that we belong to the same family. Also, I love our surname sooo much, I ain’t changing it EVER. Prem and Respect for a lifetime!’

On the work front, Aditi is now featured in the popular Marathi serial ‘Sundara Mana Madhye Bharli’. Her performance is well-received by the public. She had previously appeared in the Zee Marathi programme ‘Majhya Navryachi Bayko’.

On the other hand, Dravid had just recently taken over as India’s head coach following the New Zealand Test series, and he is presently in South Africa for the three-match Test series.