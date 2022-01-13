Country lifts ban on Twitter

Abuja: The Nigerian government has lifted its ban on Twitter. Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari announced this.

Nigeria banned the microblogging website in June 4,2021. The government suspended the social media platform citing ‘the persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence’.

As per reports, Twitter will open an office in the African country and will agree some condition put forward by the government. As per the agreement, Twitter will register in Nigeria during the first quarter of 2022 and will appoint a designated country representative. It will also comply with tax obligations in Nigeria and enroll Nigeria in its portal for direct communications between government officials and Twitter to manage prohibited content that violates Twitter community rules.