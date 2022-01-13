Emirates Airlines resume passenger flights to and from five destinations

Dubai: The national air carrier of Dubai, Emirates Airlines has announced the resumption of flights to and from five destinations. The air carrier will resume services to and from Guinea (CKY), Cote d’Ivoire (ABJ), Ghana (ACC), Uganda (EBB) and Republic of Angola (Luanda) from January 13.

According to the statement issued by the airline, all passengers travelling from Guinea (CKY), Uganda (EBB) and Ghana (ACC) to Dubai International Airport (DXB) must submit a RT-PCR test taken within 48 hours and another taken within 6 hours before boarding. They must also take a RT-PCR test at Dubai airport on arrival.

Also Read; 8-year-old UK girl suffers from a rare disease, but she has only one wish

Passengers travelling from Angola (LAD) or Cote d’Ivoire (ABJ)must submit a RT-PCR test taken within 72 hours and PCR on arrival in DXB. Passengers travelling from Angola (LAD) and transiting DXB are only required to have 72 hours PCR.

Passengers accepted for travel under the travel protocol must present a valid negative Covid-19 PCR test certificate with a QR code for a test conducted at an approved facility within the stipulated hours of departure, test validity must be calculated from the time the sample was collected.

Passengers who are required to undergo Covid-19 PCR test on arrival, must remain in self quarantine until they receive the test result. UAE Nationals and children under the age of 12 are exempt from the above rules.