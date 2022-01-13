Forex Market: Indian rupee edges higher marginally

Mumbai: The domestic currency edged higher marginally in the forex market. The muted opening of the Indian share market and weak macroeconomic data weighed upon the Indian rupee.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee opened at 73.91 against the American dollar. During trading it then inched to 73.89, registering a rise of 4 paise from the last close. On Wednesday, the Indian rupee had settled at 73.93 against the dollar. The local currency is trading at 20.13 against the UAE dirham.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar ‘s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.06% higher at 94.97.