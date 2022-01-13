Opposition leader in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge tests Covid positive

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. The Congress leader is currently asymptomatic and is under home isolation.

‘I have tested positive for COVID-19 when I took a routine RT-PCR. I am asymptomatic and under home isolation, as advised’, Kharge tweeted. Ravindra Garimella, secretary to Kharge, issued a statement explaining the situation. ‘Kharge is asymptomatic and is under home isolation as per guidelines. He is fully vaccinated, but was not yet eligible for his precautionary or booster dose which required a 9-month gap from the date of the second dose of vaccination’, it stated.

‘Kharge would like to use this opportunity to encourage all eligible people to get vaccinated and especially, senior citizens to take the precautionary dose on a priority as soon as they are eligible. He would also like to urge the Government to look at expanding the population who are eligible to receive the booster dose and reducing the time gap between the 2nd dose and the precautionary dose. Anyone who may have been in contact with Kharge over the last two days is requested to observe their symptoms and get themselves tested as per the ICMR guidelines’, the statement added.