Oscars ceremony to have a host again after a 3-year absence

The 2022 edition of the Academy Award will have a host after a three-year hiatus, according to broadcaster ABC.

During the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Tuesday, Craig Erwich, president, Hulu Originals & ABC Entertainment, said that the Oscars ceremony in 2022 will be led by a formal host. ‘You heard it here first, I can confirm that this year’s Oscars will have a host’, Erwich said.

The Academy Awards went hostless in 2019, after actor Kevin Hart, who was supposed to emcee the ceremony, got caught in a scandal over his previous homophobic statements. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) chose to keep the practice of holding the Oscars without an official host for future years.

Jimmy Kimmel last hosted the Academy Awards in 2017, and he also emceed the event in 2018.

Chris Rock (2016), Neil Patrick Harris (2015), Ellen DeGeneres (2014), Seth MacFarlane (2013), Billy Crystal (2012), and James Franco/Anne Hathaway (2011) were among the other hosts throughout the last decade.

Also Read: Scientists tell us how long a mask can be used

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences also revealed on Tuesday that veteran director Glenn Weiss will direct the Oscars for the eighth year in a row. The Oscars will be held on March 27, 2022.