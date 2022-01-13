Savita Punia named captain of Indian women’s hockey team for Asia Cup

New Delhi: Hockey India has named Indian goalkeeper Savita Punia as the captain of the Indian women hockey team for the Women’s Hockey Asia Cup 2022 in Muscat, Oman. The tournament will be held from January 21-28.Indian women are the defending champions at the event.

The Indian squad consists of 16 players who were part of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. India finished fourth in the Olympics.

China, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand are the seven other teams competing at the Women’s Hockey Asia Cup 2022. The top four countries will qualify for the Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 to be held in Spain and the Netherlands later this year.

India have been placed in Pool A along with Japan, Malaysia and Singapore. They will open their title defence against Malaysia on the opening day. They will next take on Japan (Jan 23) and Singapore (Jan 24). The semifinals will be played on January 26 and the final on January 28. The top four teams will qualify for the 2022 World Cup, to be held in Spain and Netherlands.

Indian women’s team:

Goalkeeper Savita (C), Rajani Etimarpu.

Defender Deep Grace Ekka (VC), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita. Midfielders: Nisha, Sushila Chanu, Monika, Neha, Salima Tete, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur.

Forward Navneet Kaur, Lalremsiami, Vandana Katariya, Mariana Kujur, Sharmila Devi.