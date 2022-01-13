Spain’s tourist industry expected to grow to 88% of pre-pandemic level in 2022

An industry organisation revealed that the Spain’s massive tourism sector will come close to regaining its pre-pandemic size in 2022, albeit the spike in daily infection cases of the Omicron variant and supply concerns will hinder a full rebound this year.

Prior to the pandemic, Spain was the world’s second most visited country. Tourists flocked to its beaches and historic structures, while short holidays were popular in trendy towns like Barcelona and Madrid.

Spain’s tourist gross domestic product is expected to reach 135 billion euros ($155 billion) in 2022, up 88 percent from pre-pandemic levels, compared to 57 percent in 2021, when a partial recovery in domestic tourism couldn’t compensate for a drop in overseas visitors.

The committee predicted that the activity will completely return to pre-pandemic levels in 2023.