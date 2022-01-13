Store bananas in these 5 ways and stop wastage

Bananas are a favourite among people of all ages, regardless of the season. They are high in vitamins and minerals, and they easily meet the nutritional requirements of the body. It is high in iron, fibre and antioxidants, which help to maintain our kidneys, hearts, and digestive systems in good shape. Aside from that, it contains several enzymes that aid in the protection of the body against a variety of dangerous diseases.

On the other hand, Ripe bananas decay quickly making storage extremely difficult. We can’t put them in the fridge or leave them out in the open. We will show you several tried-out sure shot ways to preserve them from rotting.

Wrap the bananas in aluminium foil to keep them fresh for as long as possible. Wrap it in plastic or paper if you don’t have any foil.

Also Read: Five health benefits of eating fox nuts early in the morning

When bananas are left out in the open, their colour changes and they blacken showing signs of rotting. Hang it on a banana hanger to avoid this. If you don’t have a hanger, you may hang it by tying a thread to the stalk. Bananas may be preserved for several days using this method.

If you keep bananas in the refrigerator, they will rot soon. You should only keep it at ambient temperature. You should cover the bananas with wax paper to prevent them from spoiling. Bananas will stay fresh for several days if you keep them this way.