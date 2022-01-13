UK veterans demand Prince Andrew be stripped of military titles

Over 150 British veterans have signed an open letter demanding that Queen Elizabeth take away Prince Andrew’s military titles because of his ties with disgraced late US businessman Jeffrey Epstein, a campaign organisation Republic.

After Andrew’s lawyers failed to persuade a US judge to dismiss Virginia Giuffre’s civil complaint accusing him of sexually abusing her as a teenager, an anti-monarchy group produced a petition from veterans furious that he still holds honorary military duties.

Andrew, Duke of York, had been “uncooperative and less than truthful” regarding his contact with Epstein, and had thrown the armed services he represented into discredit, according to their letter to the 95-year-old king.

“We are particularly outraged that Prince Andrew remains a member of the armed services and continues to possess military titles, posts, and grades, including Vice Admiral of the Royal Navy,” the letter stated..