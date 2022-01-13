Yezdi launches 3 motorcycles in India: Know the features and price

Mumbai: popular two-wheeler brand, Yezdi has launched three motorcycles in India on Thursday. All the three motorcycles – Roadster, Scrambler and Adventure are powered by a liquid-cooled, fuel injected, DOHC single cylinder engine displacing 334cc but tuned differently. While the Roadster gets 29.7 PS and 29Nm output, the Scrambler gets 29.1 PS and 28.2 Nm output, while the Adventure gets 30.2 PS and 29.9 Nm output. All three are mated to a 6-speed gearbox.
The Yezdi Roadster features a dual cradle chassis, dual channel ABS disc brakes. The Yezdi Roadster will be available in the following five colours, spread across the Dark & Chrome themes.
Price:
Roadster Dark – Smoke Grey: Rs 1,98,142
Roadster Dark – Steel Blue: Rs 2,02,142
Roadster Dark – Hunter Green: Rs 2,02,142
Roadster Chrome – Gallant Grey: Rs 2,06,142
Roadster Chrome – Sin Silver: Rs 2,06,142
The Yezdi Scrambler comes with telescopic forks at the front & gas charged twin shocks at the rear. There are three switchable modes – Road, Rain & Off-road. The Yezdi Scrambler will be available in the six colours.
price:
Fire Orange – Rs 2,04,900
Yelling Yellow – Rs 2,06,900
Outlaw Olive – Rs 2,06,900
Rebel Red, Mean Green, Midnight Blue (Dual Tone) – Rs 2,10,900
The Yezdi Adventure features an all-new chassis, long travel telescopic forks, USB charging capability and Bluetooth connectivity . The Yezdi Adventure will be available in the three colours.
Price:
Slick Silver: Rs 2,09,900
Mambo Black: Rs 2,11,900
Ranger Camo: Rs 2,18,900
