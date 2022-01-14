Iran releases animated video of drone attack on Donald Trump

Tehran: Iran has released an animated video of former US President Donald Trump being targeted by a drone on a golf course. The video was published on Iran’s supreme leader Ayatolla Ali Khamenei’s official website.

The video was part of a contest to mark the Killing of former Iranian Revolutionary Guards’ Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani. Qassem Soleimani was killed in a US drone attack on January 3, 2020 in Baghdad, Iraq.

As per reports, Donald Trump, the then President of US had ordered the killing of Qassem Soleimani. Earlier this month, Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi vowed to take revenge against Trump over Soleimani’s killing.

Earlier in May, Iran had released a video of the US Capitol being blown up by a missile. The Iranian government last week had imposed sanctions against 50 US officials mainly from the former Trump administration.