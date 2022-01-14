Police bust illegal arms factory, 6 arrested

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh police busted an illegal arms manufacturing factory in Mathura. The police arrested six people involved in running it and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition including 25 country-made pistols, guns of various bores, 50 cartridges of various bores, several semi-finished arms besides various tools and instruments and raw materials to manufacture guns .

The arrested accused were identified as Mubba, Arif, Ansaar, Shahnavaj, Kanjar and Bholi, all residents of Mathura. All of them were remanded to judicial custody by the court .