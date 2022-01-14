Shindagha Tunnel to be temporarily closed for 2 months -towards one direction

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced that the Al Shindagha Tunnel will be closed for two months in one direction. The tunnel will be closed in the direction from Deira to Bur Dubai from Sunday, 16 January. Meanwhile, the Infinity Bridge will be opened to traffic on Sunday, January 16.

Also Read: Strong earthquake of 6.6 magnitude hits Java island

The closure is required to complete the link between the Infinity Bridge and the new bridges with Al Shindagha Tunnel. The traffic will normally flow from Deira to Bur Dubai and vice-a-versa on Infinity Bridge, which can take 24,000 vehicles in both directions each hour.